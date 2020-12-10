A woman died after suffering a massive electric shock when her iPhone fell in her bath.

Olesya Semenova, 24, was found by her flatmate at their home in Arkhangelsk, Russia.

"I screamed, shook her, but she was pale, did not breathe and showed no signs of life," the distraught friend named Daria, an estate agent, told the emergency operator.

"I was really scared.

"When I touched her, I got an electric shock.

"There was a smartphone in the water, it was charging."

A selfie video from a year ago shows her in the bath. Picture: East2west News

Olesya Semenova was electrocuted while charging her phone in the bath. Picture: East2west News

Paramedics confirmed that Olesya - who worked in a retail store clothes store - had died in the bath and that her iPhone 8 had fallen into the water when plugged into the mains.

A selfie video from a year ago shows her in her bath.

The Russian emergencies ministry issued a warning after the tragedy, the latest of a number of such fatalities in the country.

Olesya’s smart phone was plugged into the mains when it fell into the water. Picture: East2west News

"The tragedy once again reminds us that water and an electrical appliance connected to the mains are incompatible.

"The same applies to any mobile device. If you drown a smartphone, the worst thing is its failure.

"But when it is connected to the network, we see what the consequences are."

In August, a Russian schoolgirl identified as Anna K, 15, died in Moscow after sustaining an electric shock in her bath.

The 24-year-old worked as a clothes shop assistant. Picture: East2west News

Last year, Liliya Novikova, an internationally recognised poker star, was electrocuted in her bathroom.

The 26-year-old, who was home alone when she died, was a mathematics wizkid with a first class degree in engineering from a top Russian university.

Originally published as Woman dies after iPhone falls in bath