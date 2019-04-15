Menu
Login
WOMAN CHARGED: A woman will be appearing in court today after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck.
WOMAN CHARGED: A woman will be appearing in court today after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck. TAHLIA STEHBENS
News

Woman denied bail after allegedly stabbing man in neck

Ebony Graveur
by
15th Apr 2019 9:52 AM

A WOMAN was charged with grievous bodily harm after a man was seriously injured in Withcott.

Toowoomba Police were called to a property at about 2pm yesterday following reports of a disturbance.

The alleged offender, a 45-year-old woman from Withcott, was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with one count of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

She has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court later today.

The 41-year-old man who had allegedly sustained a stab wound to his neck was transported to the Toowoomba Base hospital in a serious condition.

It is believed the man and woman are known to each other.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1900739017

assault gbh grievous bodily harm police stabbing withcott
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Gatton's Dodt-ing golf dad

    Gatton's Dodt-ing golf dad

    News Former Gatton local and professional golfer Andrew Dodt returned home to the Jubilee Golf Club on the weekend for three days on the green.

    Mrs Freeman's long-running joke

    Mrs Freeman's long-running joke

    News She shares a name with a certain famous athlete

    No reality TV on Merv's horizon

    No reality TV on Merv's horizon

    News Retired cricketer hosts fund raiser lunch

    Peter prepares to make a mark with the Lions

    Peter prepares to make a mark with the Lions

    News Lions member gearing up for presidency