Woman 'slut shamed' after exposing Tinder ‘creep’

A woman who spent a night with the sacked Sydney man who allegedly sent “vile” texts to two women was criticised for their first date antics.

A woman has copped backlash after sharing details of her night with the man accused of sending "vile" messages to two Tinder dates.

Thomas McGuirk was fired from his Sydney logistics job after audio messages he allegedly sent Ebonie Sanderson when she didn't want to meet him for sex were shared online.

The man's employer Dave Scott, who owns Sydney logistics firm Invenco, said he identified the 28-year-old after hearing the messages and sacked him with immediate effect on Saturday.

Erin Hinds, 26, then come forward with her own claims of poor treatment by the Bondi-based McGuirk after meeting him on the dating app in August and going to his apartment for sex.

But two days later he bombarded her with "disgusting and horrendous" messages when she said she wasn't interested in pursuing anything further.

As a result of detailing the alleged treatment she suffered, Ms Hinds said she has been "slut shamed" online by strangers.

Erin Hinds has been criticised for sleeping with her Tinder date after meeting on the app. Picture: Instagram / Erin Hinds

"A few people are saying I shouldn't have gone over to his place or I shouldn't f**k on the first date," she told news.com.au.

"In hindsight maybe not. But that's the same as saying, 'oh she was walking in the park at night, what did she think was going to happen?'

"People still have the same mentality."

In text messages sent to Ms Hinds, the sender - a man named Ryan who is alleged to be McGuirk - makes similar derogatory comments about the bar manager being a woman who likes "f**king guys straight away".

"Don't pretend to be innocent," one text reads.

"Not that kind of girl hahaha," another says.

Thomas McGuirk was identified by his employer Invenco Pty Ltd as the man named Tom who allegedly sent women ‘vile’ messages for refusing his advances. Picture: Instagram

Ms Hinds, who claims McGuirk unleashed a barrage of text messages when she said she didn't want to pursue anything more with him after their night together, said she's not ashamed of the fact she went to his home for sex.

One of the text messages shared shows threats to show up at her workplace, to which Ms Hinds asks the sender not to.

"Just because I'm a woman people expect we don't want just sex too. Yes I went over to have sex," she said.

"But he also invited a stranger to his house to have sex. Where are the people saying it was dangerous for him?"

In response to a critic on her Instagram, she echoed that sentiment, writing: "I simply said that I wasn't interested and all of a sudden I'm a slut?

"He also f**ked on a first date, but we won't mention that, right?"

Ms Hinds said she has been called a ‘slut’. Picture: Instagram

Woman cops backlash after sleeping with Tinder ‘creep’ on first date. Picture: Instagram / Erin Hinds

Sex expert and well-known feminist Nadia Bokody has described the backlash as "sexual double standards" and speaking generally said it is used in a bid to control and silence women.

"Sexual double standards are one of the many ways our culture teaches women to disconnect from our bodies, and consequently, our power," she told news.com.au.

"Sexually disenfranchised women are easier for insecure, toxic men to control, and this is what makes slut-shaming so appealing."

Sex expert and feminist Nadia Bokody has described the backlash as ‘sexual double standards’. Picture: Instagram / Nadia Bokody

"In the same breath as we jump to shame women for being as sexual as men, we also send the confusing message that men want a woman who's not 'boring' in bed - who knows what she's doing and is free and confident in her body.

"She's supposed to be simultaneously pure and 'ladylike' and a sexual vixen. We are stuck in a lose-lose situation."

Ebonie Sanderson shared the ‘vile’ messages she received online. Picture: Instagram. Ebonie Sand

Ms Sanderson was called a "disgusting fat pig" in a series of audio messages allegedly sent to her by McGuirk after she said she declined to meet him for sex.

Messages shared on her Instagram account show the verbally abusive audios were sent after Ms Sanderson said she turned down his advances in a nice manner.

"You're actually a fat f***ing pig. You know that? Thanks. You did waste my time," the man can be heard saying.

"You're f***ing ugly. Your a** looks OKAY and you would have been one f**k. You would have been just one f**k because you're a disgusting fat pig."

The man also sent a written message that reads: "Cya you ugly, fat, time wasting wh*re."

She has been inundated with support after the story resonated with so many women. Picture: Instagram. Ebonie Sand

The man's employer issued a statement stating was there was "no place in our workplace for someone who treats women with that amount of disrespect" after Ms Sanderson's post went viral.

"I was shocked and disgusted to hear the disrespect and entitlement towards women appear in the recordings and messages attached to the Instagram post," CEO Dave Scott wrote on Facebook Sunday night.

"I strongly reject any behaviour of this kind, at any time, in any place, for any reason. There is no excuse that makes this OK - ever."

"As soon as I heard the recordings and saw the images, I instantly determined this as an act of serious misconduct," Mr Scott added.

"The awareness of this act rendered Thomas McGuirk as unsuitable for continuing employment with Invenco, and I terminated his employment effective immediately at 8.53am on Saturday morning."

McGuirk had been at the company for six weeks before he was let go.

Tinder confirmed to news.com.au his account has been removed from the dating app.

Mr McGuirk's other social media accounts are no longer active.

The audio messages were sent in response to her saying she didn't ‘wanna waste your time anymore’. Picture: Instagram

Ms Sanderson said that while she never expected her post to blow up, this sort of "awful behaviour" is sadly all too common.

"The truth is, this happens more than we think," she told news.com.au. "So many women resonated with this kind of sexist behaviour and it was really sad to discover just how real it is."

A text Ms Hinds alleges came from McGuirk under the username of Ryan. Picture: Instagram