Woman defends huge Woolies haul

A woman, who excitedly shared the bargain product she scooped up, has jumped in before others could criticise her for buying out the stock.

She revealed the stash of five discount chooks she had scored from Woolworths, with her haul worth $58 while she only paid $14.

"My little win for the day. 1st time ever finding stuff this cheap at my local store," she wrote on the Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook page.

In fact, some of the Macro Free Range Butterflied Chickens with Lemon, Herb & Garlic from Woolworths were selling for as little as $1.99.

"I grabbed them all as they are great for the chest freezer, are an easy meal, plus I help pick up bargains for my brother's family who have off weeks more often than not," she wrote.

But she wanted to shut down any detractors beforehand, with some bargain hunters known to call out others for being selfish and taking all the discounted goods for themselves.

She added in the comments: "I don't normally justify [my purchases] but thought with the hard times atm I'd get in before the bitey ones do."

The mum was met by overwhelming support by other group users.

"Good score. Don't feel like you need to justify yourself to all the judge judy's out there," wrote one.

Another backed her up, saying: "Nice score and never ever feel like you have to explain why you took them all. They are there to be purchased and first in best dressed."

While one user said it was no ones else's business. "Good on you and enjoy your bargains," she added.

