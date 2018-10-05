Menu
Login
Lorking Street, Bellambi has become a crime scene this morning.
Lorking Street, Bellambi has become a crime scene this morning.
Crime

Woman dead in house with baby unharmed

5th Oct 2018 6:57 AM

POLICE are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home north of Wollongong in the early hours of this morning, with her baby found nearby.

The body of a 39-year-old woman was discovered at a home in Bellambi just after 1am.

The body had suffered a series of serious injuries and her death is being treated as suspicious.

A baby boy was also found in the home uninjured.

Police have commenced an investigation into the incident and the scene will be forensically examined.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

baby death editors picks wollongong

Top Stories

    Herbicide attack destroys potato and garlic crop

    Herbicide attack destroys potato and garlic crop

    News Mount Sylvia organically certified farm hit by herbicide attack

    • 5th Oct 2018 6:07 AM
    Australia Day will remain the same in these regions

    Australia Day will remain the same in these regions

    News Graeme Lehmann and Tanya Milligan say Australia Day is inclusive.

    House fire victims need emergency accommodation

    House fire victims need emergency accommodation

    News The family only have the clothes on their backs and old passports.

    Ellisha takes each day with positive approach

    Ellisha takes each day with positive approach

    News Q&A: Get to know Ellisha Freeman.

    Local Partners