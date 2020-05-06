Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Woman critical after Sydney house fire

6th May 2020 9:37 AM

A woman is fighting for life with critical burns after running back into her burning western Sydney home to look for her dog.

The home on Amos Place in Marayong caught fire before 12.30am on Wednesday, with a 34-year-old and 64-year-old woman escaping unassisted.

However the younger woman ran back inside to look for her dog and suffered burns to her face, arm and airway. She is in Concord Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The older woman sustained minor injuries while the dog was found unhurt.

Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement that firefighting operations were completed before 4am and the house suffered major structural damage.

Originally published as Woman critical after Sydney house fire

More Stories

fire house fire sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Irrigators spared water price hike, temporarily

        premium_icon Irrigators spared water price hike, temporarily

        Rural Irrigators are calling for a more permanent resolution to irrigation prices and water sources.

        Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        premium_icon Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        Politics Scott Morrison talks restrictions, schools, economic support and app

        Party-goer busted by police during eased restrictions

        premium_icon Party-goer busted by police during eased restrictions

        Crime Despite one party-goer taking things too far, police have praised the community’s...

        Flood victims frustrated with government buck-passing

        premium_icon Flood victims frustrated with government buck-passing

        Politics Victims of the 2011 floods say they’ve lost faith in the State Government over its...