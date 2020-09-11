Menu
A woman has faced Casino Local Court after she breached animal cruelty orders.
Woman convicted of animal cruelty tells cops to ‘f--k off’

Aisling Brennan
11th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM
A NORTHERN Rivers woman previously convicted of animal cruelty offences has been caught in possession of animals despite court orders forbidding her to do so.

Leah Angela Braid, 51, was sentenced in August 2019 on several charges relating to a failure to supply proper food and treatment to a horse and foal at her Bonalbo property.

The charges were laid after the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals attended Braid's property to find a horse and foal both severely malnourished in 2016.

She was also banned from owning animals for five years.

However, since her sentencing, police claim Braid was found in possession of animals and charged her with failing to comply with a court order.

Court documents reveal police attended Braid's property on April 17 to discuss unrelated matters with her.

When they arrived, police claim they observed Braid asleep on her couch with a sleeping cat lying on top of her.

They also noticed a dog barking near the home.

After Braid walked away from police when they told her they were wearing body video cameras, officers located a black, white and tan kelpie tied up to the side of the house.

"It was tethered to a garden stake by a chain collar. It had an ice cream bucket full of water which had green slime throughout," court documents revealed.

Officers also found two ducks in a small pen near the house, and observed they had access to an ice-cream container of water filled with mud and grass but there was no food available for the ducks.

Police then spoke again to Braid who said "f--k off, I'm sick of you" to the officers and closed the door.

She later "admitted that she was caring for the animals, by giving them food and water", according to court documents.

She stated the dog and ducks were owned by a friend but have been in her care for at least a few weeks.

However, the cat had returned to the property "after disappearing for some years", according to Braid .

Police claim Braid told them she didn't care for any court order and will continue to own animals.

Braid pleaded guilty in Casino Local Court on Thursday to the breach.

The NSW Police Prosecutor told the court she accepted the guilty plea and withdrew three other charges relating to the breach of the court order.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden ordered a sentence assessment report and adjourned the matter to October 22 in Casino Local Court.

