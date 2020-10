Paramedics were called to an accident on the Warrego Highway (file image)

PARAMEDICS were called to Helidon last night following a traffic accident on the Warrego Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said a female driver had collided with a pole on the Warrego Highway, heading east, at 7.56pm.

The woman, in her 30s, suffered chest and shoulder injuries.

She was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.