Woman and child seriously injured in dog attack
TWO people have been rushed to hospital with "significant hand injuries" following a dog attack.
A woman aged 46 and a 12-year-old boy were bitten by a bull arab.
It is understood they were trying to break up a dog fight when they were bitten.
Paramedics were called to a private address at Home Hill about 8.45am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.
The two patients were taken to Ayr Hospital under lights and sirens.
They are being transported to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.