Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman allegedly stole donated goods intended for firefighters.
A woman allegedly stole donated goods intended for firefighters.
Crime

Woman charged with stealing from fireys

by Phoebe Loomes
26th Dec 2019 11:45 AM

A woman is due in court today after she allegedly stole goods donated to the NSW Rural Fire Service on Christmas Day.

The woman, 37, allegedly forced her way into a supermarket in western Sydney at about 3.40pm yesterday, according to NSW Police.

Once inside the supermarket on Railway Terrace in Schofields, the woman allegedly stole food, mobile phone SIM cards and a trolley that was filled with items that had been donated to members of the NSW RFS.

Police were notified of the alleged robbery and made attempts to stop the woman and a man, 48, as they drove away from the supermarket along Railway Terrace in a northern direction. Police allege as they pursued the woman she did not stop, and officers began following the car with a helicopter.

A short time later the vehicle stopped after hitting a fence in St Albans Road and the man and woman were arrested.

A woman allegedly stole donated goods intended for firefighters.
A woman allegedly stole donated goods intended for firefighters.

The woman was taken to Riverstone Police Station and charged with break, enter and steal, and negligent driving. Bail was refused. She will appear in Parramatta Bail Court today.

The man was charged with possession of a prescribed substance.

He was granted conditional bail and is due in Blacktown Local Court on February 3.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks nsw rural fire service theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flesh-eating bacteria tip of iceberg for injured Qld dad

        premium_icon Flesh-eating bacteria tip of iceberg for injured Qld dad

        News A Gatton dad’s horrific workplace injuries have been aggravated by flesh-eating bacteria

        Outlook for next year remains the same for Federal MP

        premium_icon Outlook for next year remains the same for Federal MP

        News Long-term water plan a major focus for local politician.

        PERMACULTURE: A revolution disguised as gardening

        PERMACULTURE: A revolution disguised as gardening

        News While it can’t negate the effects of extreme weather, permaculture tries

        REVEALED: What’s open in Gatton today

        premium_icon REVEALED: What’s open in Gatton today

        News There won’t be much open in the Lockyer Valley on Christmas day.