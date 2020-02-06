Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mick Fanning at Currumbin Beach
Mick Fanning at Currumbin Beach
Crime

Woman charged with stalking Mick Fanning

by Jacob Miley
6th Feb 2020 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with stalking and entering the home of surfer Mick Fanning.

Sarah Anne Foote, 38, whose residential address is listed as Ballina, New South Wales, appeared briefly in Southport Magistrates Court this morning where her charges were mentioned.

Foote is charged with two counts of stealing, unlawful stalking and enter dwelling with intent.

Mick Fanning retired from surfing in 2018. Picture: Nigel Hallett.
Mick Fanning retired from surfing in 2018. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

Court documents state Foote is accused of unlawfully stalking the three-time world champion surfer between January 29 and February 4.

It's also alleged she entered Fanning's Gold Coast property on February 2 with intent to commit an indictable offence.

She was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until Friday.

Fanning retired from competitive surfing in 2018.

Three years earlier he survived a shark attack during an event in South Africa.

court crime editors picks mick fanning sarah anne foote stalking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cricketer notches up 200th game, isn’t slowing down

        premium_icon Cricketer notches up 200th game, isn’t slowing down

        Cricket Cricket isn’t just about a day at the pitch, but spending quality time with mates. Now, this cricketer is passing his passion down to his own kids.

        SOMERSET ELECTION: Which councillors will run again?

        premium_icon SOMERSET ELECTION: Which councillors will run again?

        News In a little over a month, ratepayers will cast their votes

        CLOSING SHOP: Five businesses selling up in the region

        premium_icon CLOSING SHOP: Five businesses selling up in the region

        News BARELY into February and a number of our region’s business owners have thrown in...

        Extent of trucking business collapse revealed by liquidator

        premium_icon Extent of trucking business collapse revealed by liquidator

        News Liquidator working through employee entitlements of defunct business