Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toowoomba police charged a 22-year-old woman with attempted murder.
Toowoomba police charged a 22-year-old woman with attempted murder.
Crime

Woman charged with attempted murder at Harlaxton home

Staff Writers
20th Jan 2020 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged wounding in Harlaxton on Friday, January 17.

Police allege around 1am, an altercation occurred between a man and woman at a Harlaxton home.

A 37-year-old Harlaxton man was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

A 22-year-old woman from Harlaxton has been charged with attempted murder and is due to re-appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
attempted murder crime editors picks toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

        premium_icon READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

        News Weekend rainfall created plenty of special moment across the region, and residents captured them in some fantastic photographs

        Scientists seek landholder help to combat invasive weed

        Scientists seek landholder help to combat invasive weed

        News Researchers are asking landholders for on-the-ground information about where a...

        120+ PHOTOS: Country swimmers compete at largest race meet

        premium_icon 120+ PHOTOS: Country swimmers compete at largest race meet

        Swimming Swimmers from Warwick, Stanthorpe, Maranoa and the Western Downs

        Toowoomba firm wins trademark battle with car giant

        premium_icon Toowoomba firm wins trademark battle with car giant

        Business A small Toowoomba battery company has scored a massive win