Woman charged with 7-year-old’s murder

A woman has been charged with the murder of a seven-year-old girl stabbed to death in front her family on Mother's Day.

Eltiona Skana was held by cops after little Emily Jones was killed as she played in Queen's Park in Bolton, near Manchester in northwest England, The Sun reports.

The 30-year-old, who was not known to Emily's family, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

She has been remanded in custody to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Emily was playing on her scooter in the park on March 22 when she was knifed in the neck by a woman sat on a bench.

Emergency crews battled to save the youngster but she tragically passed away a short time later.

A post mortem gave the cause of death as an incised wound of the neck.

'LIGHT OF OUR LIVES'

Following her death, Emily's parents paid tribute to her, describing their only child as the "light of our lives".

They added that the primary school pupil was "always full of joy, love and laughter".

In a statement, they said: "Emily had such a cheeky smile and was beautiful inside and out. She had a heart as big as her smile.

"Emily was never happier than when she was spending time with her family and friends, she was our own little social butterfly."

After her death, heartbroken pupils at Emily's school raised more than £12,00 for a memorial garden in her memory.

Paying tribute to Emily, Markland Hill Primary School in Bolton said: "The staff who worked closest with Emily wanted to share the following: Emily was fun, friendly and a loving little girl. She was creative and loved to draw and write stories.

"Emily was keen to do her work and would joke that she had finished before the others had even written the date. She was popular among her peers and was friends with everyone.

"Her smile was infectious and it lit up the room.

"Emily was bubbly, sociable and a joy to be around: she was a ray of sunshine.

"She has been tragically taken from us but she will never be forgotten."

