Woman charged over NightOwl crash

The driver of a car that crashed into the NightOwl convenience store, early on Sunday morning, has been charged with dangerous driving while affected by liquor.

The driver of a car that crashed into the NightOwl convenience store, early on Sunday morning, has been charged with dangerous driving while affected by liquor.

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman from Bowen has been charged with dangerous driving while affected by liquor, after she allegedly lost control of her car and smashed into the NightOwl convenience store, in Airlie Beach.

A black Subaru smashed through the front doors of the store, on Shute Harbour Rd, about 1.15am on Sunday.

"Patrolling police heard a loud crashing and scraping sound from Waterson Way," Sergeant Barry Haran said.

"They proceeded to the NightOwl and found a car protruding from the front entrance."

Sgt Haran said police were waiting on the analysis of the driver's blood sample.

Two patients - the driver and a passenger - were transported to Proserpine Hospital as a precautionary measure following the crash.

Luckily, the shop had closed just 15 minutes before the incident and the staff member had left for the night.

Owner and manager of NightOwl Airlie Beach Roz Woodham said it was lucky no one was hurt.

"Our shop closes at 1am (on) Friday and Saturday night, as this end of town goes quiet from that time," she said.

"The staff member working that late shift was lucky, she left the store right on 1am.

"The driver and passenger also walked away, which was fortunate from the high impact car crash itself."

Ms Woodham hoped safety measures could be put in place to prevent another crash occurring, such as cautionary traffic signs or speed bumps.

The convenience store is now up and running as usual.