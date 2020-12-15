Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The woman will front court on Tuesday. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
The woman will front court on Tuesday. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Woman charged over menacing messages

by Erin Lyons
15th Dec 2020 12:47 PM

A Newcastle woman will front court on Tuesday, accused of sending threats to a media organisation via social media.

The broadcaster contacted police on Sunday, prompting counter-terror police to launch an investigation.

Officers then visited a unit in Mayfield, Newcastle, just after 11am on Monday where they arrested a 26-year-old woman and seized her phone, which will undergo forensic examination.

She was taken to Waratah Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend and stalk/intimidate with the intention to cause fear of physical harm.

Police will allege in court the woman sent messages to the media organisation via social media and made various threats over a story that had been broadcast.

She was refused bail and will appear at Newcastle Local Court on Tuesday.

Originally published as Woman charged over menacing messages

More Stories

charges court editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer Valley woman tried to steal from deceased estate

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley woman tried to steal from deceased estate

        Crime AT AN abandoned property, a woman fronted to collect items allegedly advertised on gumtree. NAMED:

        Has an election promise been put to sleep?

        Premium Content Has an election promise been put to sleep?

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk breaks promise with euthanasia laws push back

        Mum’s expletive outburst detailed as daughter sent to prison

        Premium Content Mum’s expletive outburst detailed as daughter sent to prison

        Crime IN COURT: A mother went on an expletive spree at a local magistrate

        Bomb threat puts Brisbane jail into lockdown

        Premium Content Bomb threat puts Brisbane jail into lockdown

        Breaking Brisbane Women’s Correctional Centre in lockdown after bomb threat