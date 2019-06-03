Woman charged after failing to care for elderly person

A WOMAN has been charged with grevious bodily harm after failing to provide the necessities of life to a 77-year-old woman.

Ipswich detectives charged the 56-year-old following an investigation at a property in Tarampa.

It will be alleged the woman was acting as a carer for a 77-year-old woman at an address on Lowood-Minden Road.

Police will further allege the woman neglected and mistreated the older woman for a prolonged period of time, causing significant injuries, which resulted in her being admitted to the intensive care unit at Ipswich Hospital on May 29.

The older woman remains in hospital a serious condition.

During the investigation of the property it will be alleged police also uncovered a number of animals including horses, geese and chickens that required bio-hazard measures to be put in place.

The 56-year-old Tarampa woman is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow, June 4.

Ipswich District Crime Services Unit Detective Inspector David Briese said police would continue to work with RSPCA staff in respect to conditions at the property and the animals being kept there, with further charges possible in the coming weeks.

"The scene that investigators and forensic officers were confronted with was distressing to say the least and it is a testament to these officers that they were able to work within this environment to gather evidence sufficient to proceed with charges," Detective Inspector Briese said.