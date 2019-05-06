Menu
RESCUE EFFORT: An elderly lady slipped and fell while bushwalking at Cania Gorge.
News

Woman carried 1km to helicopter after falling down gorge

Felicity Ripper
by
6th May 2019 9:03 AM | Updated: 9:21 AM

FIREFIGHTERS, paramedics and police officers helped carry an elderly woman for 1km to a rescue helicopter yesterday after she slipped and fell at Cania Gorge.

The woman had been bushwalking at the national park, 30km north west of Monto.

A Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed at a nearby paddock, and the critical care flight paramedic walked in with the other emergency services to treat the woman.

She suffered a shoulder injury and was airlifted to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

