Woman busted in Townsville for faking documents in COVID-19 travel breach
by SHAYLA BULLOCH
20th Aug 2020 7:09 PM
A woman who breached COVID-19 travel restrictions successfully snuck across the Queensland border because she was not coming from a hot spot.

A spokesman from Queensland Police confirmed the 50-year-old woman started her journey from Northern New South Wales, reportedly Pottsville.

She falsified her border declaration and flew from Brisbane to Townsville on Wednesday.

The Townsville Bulletin understands she flew to the city to visit a man, and she was not from the area.

The same man picked her up from the Townsville Airport and drove the pair to a beachside campground north of the city.

The police spokesman said they did not stop anywhere on the way.

The Bulletin understands the woman has been tested for COVID-19.

Originally published as Woman breached COVID border rules for camping trip

