Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman was bitten by a dog at Deception Bay File photo.
A woman was bitten by a dog at Deception Bay File photo.
Environment

Woman attacked near off-leash dog beach

by Erin Smith
22nd Jan 2020 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN is on her way to hospital after being bitten by a dog north of Brisbane this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Beach Rd, at Deception Bay, at about 8.10am today.

The woman, had injuries to her face and arms.

The spokesman said she was being taken to Redcliffe Hospital in a stable condition.

Beach Rd, is very close to the Deception Bay off-leash dog beach.

There have been a number of people and pets injured in dog attack in the Moreton Bay region in the past 12 months.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
dog attack dog beach dogs injured woman attacked

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Penal code catches up with serial flasher

        premium_icon Penal code catches up with serial flasher

        Crime Bronson Errol Ridgway approached two women in a car park and exposed himself to each of them, performing an indecent act.

        Council making money off charity forced to dump rubbish

        premium_icon Council making money off charity forced to dump rubbish

        News Volunteers are being forced to spend money that would otherwise help people in need...

        New storm warning issued for southeast Queensland

        New storm warning issued for southeast Queensland

        Weather 'Very dangerous' storm slams southeast Queensland.

        Rock groups band together to support regional fireys

        Rock groups band together to support regional fireys

        News Queensland rock groups are banding together in the Brisbane Valley to raise fund...