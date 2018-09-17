Young mum accused of goading ex into killing

Sarah Bramley, 29, fled to Australia after her ex murdered her boyfriend in a jealous rage over sexually explicit photos she sent him. Picture: Facebook

GRAPHIC CONTENT: A YOUNG mother has admitted to inciting her jealous ex-boyfriend to commit murder by sending him a photograph of herself performing a sex act on her new lover.

Sarah Bramley pleaded guilty to encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence after fronting a British court on Thursday.

David Jeet Saunders, 33, is serving a life sentence for the murder of Bramley's boyfriend Michael Lawson in July 2017.

News.com.au understands Bramley fled to Australia shortly after the murder, staying with close relatives in Queensland before returning to the UK in April, when she was arrested and charged over her role in the brutal crime.

Saunders, 33, was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years after stabbing Mr Lawson, a 34-year-old father-of-one, through the heart in July last year.

Bramley and Saunders began dating on and off in November 2016 but broke up in April 2017 after she started seeing Mr Lawson, Teesside Crown Court, in England's north east, was told.

The court heard that in the lead up to the killing, Bramley taunted Saunders about his sexual performance, boasting that her new man was bigger and stronger, according to the Teesside Gazette.

As the rivalry between the men escalated, Saunders vandalised Mr Lawson's car, earning him a warning from police but Bramley continued to goad him.

"I never had a proper orgasm in three months with you, I faked the lot. He has just given me the best orgasm of my life," she sent Saunders in one text message, the court heard.

In the early hours of July 1, 2017 - the night of the murder - Bramley texted Saunders an X-rated photograph of herself in a sex act with Mr Lawson.

She followed up with a message which said: "I have just smashed the lad clean in the face because he wouldn't go home. What have I got myself involved with?

"He is outside the house, feel free to smack the c**t."

This "tipped Saunders over the edge" and a short time later he took a taxi to Bramley's home and stabbed Mr Lawson to death, The Sun reported.

In December 2017, he was jailed for 22 years to life after pleading guilty to murder.

Bramley flew to Australia soon after Mr Lawson's death, staying with close family members in north Queensland before returning home in April this year.

She was arrested soon after and charged with encouraging or assisting in the commission of an indictable offence believing it would be committed.

Bramley initially denied the charge on the grounds that she believed Saunders would merely beat Mr Lawson up rather than murder him but changed her plea to guilty on September 13.

At his trial, the court heard Saunders snorted cocaine and downed six cans of beer before plungeing a kitchen knife into Mr Lawson's heart during a confrontation outside Bramley's home.

At his sentencing hearing, Judge Stephen Ashurst acknowledged the role of jealousy in the crime.

"I am absolutely sure that image was sent by (Bramley) to wind you up," he told Saunders.

"She no doubt succeeded, for in a few minutes you arranged for a taxi to drive you over to the other side of Darlington, to Sarah Bramley's house.

"Jealousy was very much at the heart of your behaviour."

Bramley will be sentenced next month.

