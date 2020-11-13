Woman asks to reopen court case after $240 fine issued

A woman who was initially fined $240 for driving on the wrong side of the road has asked to have her case reopened (file image)

A WOMAN who failed to appear in court, and was subsequently sentenced, has asked to have her case reopened to “deal with the matters” for a $240 fine.

Ingoldsby woman Francoise Chanovre fronted the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, November 9, after the court found her guilty of driving on the wrong side of the road.

Chanovre, was initially charged on May 9 for driving on the wrong side of Mount Sylvia Road at Junction View.

She appeared before the court on August 24, but claimed she was never informed of her new court date on October 12.

On October 12, she was fined $240 along with court costs, in her absence.

Representing herself, Chanovre said she received no communication.

“I was told by the judge that it may happen, but because there was a backlog due to coronavirus, the policeman took my phone number and would notify me,” she said.

“I received nothing, so I just walked out.”

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said three briefs of evidence were supplied to the defendant, and he made numerous calls to inform Chanovre of the new date.

Senior sergeant Windsor said it was made “abundantly clear” that Chanovre must return to court on October 12.

“I don’t believe there would be an interest of justice to re-open this matter,” he said.

Magistrate Graham Lee questioned Chanovre if she had received any communication via post.

Chanovre said she had received today’s court appearance letter, but none for the previous dates.

Mr Lee refused Chanovre’s application to re-open the case.