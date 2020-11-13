Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman who was initially fined $240 for driving on the wrong side of the road has asked to have her case reopened (file image)
A woman who was initially fined $240 for driving on the wrong side of the road has asked to have her case reopened (file image)
Crime

Woman asks to reopen court case after $240 fine issued

Ali Kuchel
13th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who failed to appear in court, and was subsequently sentenced, has asked to have her case reopened to “deal with the matters” for a $240 fine.

Ingoldsby woman Francoise Chanovre fronted the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, November 9, after the court found her guilty of driving on the wrong side of the road.

Chanovre, was initially charged on May 9 for driving on the wrong side of Mount Sylvia Road at Junction View.

She appeared before the court on August 24, but claimed she was never informed of her new court date on October 12.

On October 12, she was fined $240 along with court costs, in her absence.

Representing herself, Chanovre said she received no communication.

“I was told by the judge that it may happen, but because there was a backlog due to coronavirus, the policeman took my phone number and would notify me,” she said.

“I received nothing, so I just walked out.”

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said three briefs of evidence were supplied to the defendant, and he made numerous calls to inform Chanovre of the new date.

Senior sergeant Windsor said it was made “abundantly clear” that Chanovre must return to court on October 12.

“I don’t believe there would be an interest of justice to re-open this matter,” he said.

Magistrate Graham Lee questioned Chanovre if she had received any communication via post.

Chanovre said she had received today’s court appearance letter, but none for the previous dates.

Mr Lee refused Chanovre’s application to re-open the case.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        Food & Entertainment It’s been the toughest year for cafes, restaurants and food producers. But now with celeb chef Matt Preston, you can do your bit to help — and win great prizes.

        Cops target local roads as leaders take pledge

        Premium Content Cops target local roads as leaders take pledge

        News Police say there will be greater focus on bad driving behaviour in the lead up to...

        Gatton’s toughest inmates become best therapy dog trainers

        Premium Content Gatton’s toughest inmates become best therapy dog trainers

        News Young pups destined to a career as therapy dogs are being trained by some of the...

        Repeat petrol thief busted in pump-and-go drive off

        Premium Content Repeat petrol thief busted in pump-and-go drive off

        News WITH a history of stealing petrol, a Lockyer Valley man gave a very “sceptical”...