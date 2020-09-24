Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been bailed to appear in court for years’ worth of offences including 111 counts of fraud related to a local council.
A woman has been bailed to appear in court for years’ worth of offences including 111 counts of fraud related to a local council.
Crime

Woman arrested for $135,000 council fraud

by Annie McCann
24th Sep 2020 8:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been bailed to appear in court for years' worth of offences related to a local Council including 111 counts of fraud.

Tasmania Police said the 37-year-old Bothwell female has been charged on 111 counts of fraud, seven counts of dishonestly acquiring a financial advantage, five counts of stealing, one count of forgery and one count of uttering.

The multiple counts of fraud were believed to have occurred between 2013 and 2020 involving property from various Central Highlands Council suppliers worth $135,000.

The arrest comes after a lengthy investigation by Tasmania Police and the Central Highlands Council.

The woman is set to appear at the Hobart Magistrates Court at 9.30am on November 4.

annie.mccann@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman arrested for $135,000 council fraud

crime fraud police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stern warning as restrictions eased

        Premium Content Stern warning as restrictions eased

        News Queenslanders have been warned against meeting friends from Sydney in the newly reopened border zones, such as Byron Bay, following Wednesday’s border shift.

        Armed robber pulled gun on sleeping man

        Premium Content Armed robber pulled gun on sleeping man

        News Police are investigating an armed robbery at a popular lookout

        Two people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident

        Premium Content Two people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident

        News PARAMEDICS have transported two people to hospital after a multi-vehicle car...

        Two 18yo drivers busted without licences

        Premium Content Two 18yo drivers busted without licences

        Crime Two 18-year-old women have been busted by police for driving unlicensed.