Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WOMAN RESISTS ARREST: A 45-year-old Eidsvold woman has been charged with several offences after allegedly obstructing police. Picture: File
WOMAN RESISTS ARREST: A 45-year-old Eidsvold woman has been charged with several offences after allegedly obstructing police. Picture: File
Crime

Woman allegedly turns on police during arrest

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EIDSVOLD woman allegedly turned on police after she was spotted breaking several driving laws.

It will be alleged the 45-year-old woman was driving along Stockman St around 2pm on July 1 when she was detected by police.

After further investigation, it will be alleged the woman was driving an unregistered and uninsured car with a disqualified licence.

To add insult to injury, she failed to stop at a stop sign before she was pulled over.

When approached by police, the woman allegedly obstructed a senior constable in his duties during the arrest.

She was released on bail after being charged with several traffic offences, and obstructing police.

She will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court in September.

eidsvold eidsvold police obstructing police qps traffic offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patients rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle collision

        premium_icon Patients rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle collision

        Breaking At least two people are being assessed for injuries at the scene of a crash.

        Lockyer shop floats exciting ‘pet-friendly’ cafe idea

        premium_icon Lockyer shop floats exciting ‘pet-friendly’ cafe idea

        Business A Plainland pet shop has received a wave of support from dog lovers eager for a...

        Somerset cops target speedsters, thieves, domestic violence

        premium_icon Somerset cops target speedsters, thieves, domestic violence

        Crime Lowood Police have issued 11 tickets to bad drivers in the past week.

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        Health Queensland Health has warned of an outbreak of Salmonella