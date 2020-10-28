Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An Ipswich woman was allegedly six times the legal alcohol limit after being detained in the middle of the morning for a roadside breath test.
An Ipswich woman was allegedly six times the legal alcohol limit after being detained in the middle of the morning for a roadside breath test.
Crime

Woman allegedly six times the limit during midmorning drive

Lachlan Mcivor
28th Oct 2020 12:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN Ipswich woman was allegedly six times the legal alcohol limit after being detained in the middle of the morning for a roadside breath test.

Police allege that at 10.15am on Monday, officers from Yamanto were contacted by members of the public who were concerned by the way a red Mazda was being driven in Ripley.

Police also allege that the driver crashed into three parked vehicles and caused significant damage before being detained by police in Main St.

The driver, a 41-year-old South Ripley woman, was subject to a roadside breath test and allegedly had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.333 per cent.

She will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 26 to have a charge of high range drink driving heard.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

drink driving editors picks
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Millions owed: Qld’s biggest construction company collapses

        Premium Content Millions owed: Qld’s biggest construction company collapses

        Business Queensland’s construction industry has been battered by COVID and widespread uncertainty, and now some of the biggest company liquidations can be exposed.

        Woman collides with pole on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content Woman collides with pole on Warrego Hwy

        News A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a traffic accident on the highway.

        Candidates reveal what they will do for Lockyer if elected

        Premium Content Candidates reveal what they will do for Lockyer if elected

        Politics WANT to know what the candidates will do if they are elected? Here’s their...

        Woman taken to watchhouse, banned from visiting local pubs

        Premium Content Woman taken to watchhouse, banned from visiting local pubs

        News A WOMAN has been busted by police at a local watering hole, and told not to return...