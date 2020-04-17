CQ man charged in horrific Gold Coast knifepoint abduction

FOUR people have been charged after a woman screaming "help me, help me" was allegedly abducted at knifepoint on Chevron Island.

Police will allege the woman was dragged and forced into a vehicle at the intersection of Illawong Street and Stanhill Drive at 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Police located her in Surfers Paradise on Thursday and four people - two men and two women - were taken into custody. The alleged victim, known to the four people, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The four were last night facing a raft of charges including deprivation of liberty.

A witness to the incident said he heard the woman repeatedly screaming "help me" as she was dragged into a car.

The witness, in a Chevron Island tower, said he saw a woman begging for help repeatedly as at least two men forcibly dragged her into a car.

It sped off over the Chevron Island bridge towards the Gold Coast Highway and nearby Surfers Paradise, he said.

A witness claims the victim was begging for help as she was taken by the group.

"It was impossible to ignore the screaming. It was someone screaming out for help. She screamed 'Help me, help me, help me'.

"It was nuts, it was unbelievable. You're thinking no way, that's not happening, this can't be what I think it is.

"Hopefully they find her."

The witness said the car sped off with the woman inside it before more than about 20 people including himself from nearby residences descended on the street and police also arrived at the scene.

The witness said he was unable to see identifying aspects of the vehicle as it was too far away but he said the police helicopter appeared to have started a search in the nearby area soon after.

"The street was just lined with police, four to five, six police cars, interviewing different people."

A Brisbane woman, 41, will appear in Southport Magistrates Court on July 6.

Three others - a Miami man, 40, a man from Thangool, 30, and a Bongaree woman, 24 - were all refused police bail.

The trio are charged with deprivation of liberty, armed robbery, kidnapping and other offences.

They are expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on Friday.

