Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash

Frazer Pearce
22nd Dec 2019 3:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN in her 40s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday after rolling her quad bike in an accident on a property 55km west of Rockhampton.

The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew to the crash scene at 5.50pm Saturday with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor on-board to treat the patient for head and arm injuries.

The 42-year-old woman came off her quad bike and was unconscious and bleeding from her nose with emergency crews arrived.

 

Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service lands at the scene of a quad bike accident west of Rockhampton with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor to attend to the woman's injuries.
Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service lands at the scene of a quad bike accident west of Rockhampton with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor to attend to the woman's injuries.

The woman eventually came to and reported arm and wrist pain.

She was not wearing a helmet or protective gear.

They attended stabilised the patient before flying her to Rockhampton for further treatment.

The patient was stable throughout the flight.

airlift capricorn helicopter rescue service chopper rescue crash injuries quad bike crash rockhampton hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shrimply the best outcome for new regional prawn farm

        premium_icon Shrimply the best outcome for new regional prawn farm

        News A fishy business will be built in regional Queensland, boosting the number of Australian prawns available to consumers.

        Somerset businesses struggle in year of ‘flat’ economy

        premium_icon Somerset businesses struggle in year of ‘flat’ economy

        News Businesses have faced a challenging year, with many owners working overtime to...

        Fire ban to remain in place until end of 2019

        Fire ban to remain in place until end of 2019

        News A local fire ban has been extended once again, barring fires from being lit until...

        VOTE: Help us decide who took the best photo of the year

        VOTE: Help us decide who took the best photo of the year

        News Cast your vote to determine the best image of the year.