Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash
A WOMAN in her 40s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday after rolling her quad bike in an accident on a property 55km west of Rockhampton.
The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew to the crash scene at 5.50pm Saturday with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor on-board to treat the patient for head and arm injuries.
The 42-year-old woman came off her quad bike and was unconscious and bleeding from her nose with emergency crews arrived.
The woman eventually came to and reported arm and wrist pain.
She was not wearing a helmet or protective gear.
They attended stabilised the patient before flying her to Rockhampton for further treatment.
The patient was stable throughout the flight.