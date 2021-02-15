Menu
Two female patients in their 20s were assessed after a vehicle collided with a pole at Mulgowie overnight.
Woman airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes into pole

Hugh Suffell
15th Feb 2021 7:40 AM
A woman was airlifted to hospital overnight and another transported by road after a vehicle collided with a pole in Mulgowie in the early hours of Monday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said two females in their 20s were assessed after a vehicle crashed into a pole on Beckman Road and Mulgowie Road at 2.24am.

One of the patients was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with head injuries.

The other patient was transported to the Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition, also suffering head injuries.

