Woman airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes into pole

Two female patients in their 20s were assessed after a vehicle collided with a pole at Mulgowie overnight.

Two female patients in their 20s were assessed after a vehicle collided with a pole at Mulgowie overnight.

A woman was airlifted to hospital overnight and another transported by road after a vehicle collided with a pole in Mulgowie in the early hours of Monday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said two females in their 20s were assessed after a vehicle crashed into a pole on Beckman Road and Mulgowie Road at 2.24am.

One of the patients was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with head injuries.

The other patient was transported to the Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition, also suffering head injuries.