ACCIDENT: A woman in her 30s has been airlifted to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway. File

A WOMAN has been airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway.

The accident at the intersection of the highway and Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd included a truck and occurred at around 9.30am this morning.

The female patient in her 30s is currently stable with minor head injuries but no other patients required assistance.

