Subscribe
Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

Aisling Brennan
30th Jan 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 31st Jan 2020 6:09 AM
A NORTH Coast woman who allegedly defrauded $180,000 from her employer has pleaded guilty to one of the 330 fraud allegations against her.

Tracey Louise Hughes, 55, from Evans Head, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where she entered a plea of guilty to one of the 330 charges against her for dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Police will allege Hughes fraudulently transferred the funds from her employer, a Northern Rivers business, over a seven-year period from January 12, 2012 until early January 2019.

She allegedly transferred a total of almost $180,000 to her own bank account through 330 transactions in that time.

Hughes was arrested in Evans Head on July 4 last year.

A signed case conference certificate was presented to Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where Magistrate Michael Dakin accepted Hughes' guilty plea.

She will be committed for a sentencing date in Lismore District Court on February 24.

No pleas have been entered for the other 329 charges.

