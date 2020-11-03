Woman accused of stabbing teens is a nurse

The 37-year-old woman accused of repeatedly stabbing two teenage boys in an altercation at Surfers Paradise is a mum of seven who worked as a registered nurse.

The 37-year-old woman accused of repeatedly stabbing two teenage boys in an altercation at Surfers Paradise is a mum of seven who worked as a registered nurse and midwife at a major Queensland hospital.

Belinda Lee Baskerville was charged with wounding, grievous bodily harm and failing to comply with a COVID-19 health direction after the violent altercation on September 4 that left one boy in hospital with a collapsed lung.

Police allege Baskerville was a member of one of two groups that became involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical before she pulled a knife from her bra and stabbed two 17-year-old boys.

Court documents lodged as part of a Supreme Court bail application reveal that Baskerville was a registered nurse and midwife employed by the Gold Coast University Hospital up until January this year.

Baskerville's nursing licence was suspended when she was charged.

It's alleged on the night of the offending Baskerville had hired a room at the Surfers Paradise Hilton Hotel and hosted a party of 20 people, in breach of the coronavirus restrictions which did not allow indoor gatherings of more than 10 people.

According to police, at about 2.30am, Baskerville was part of a group walking along the Surfers Paradise Esplanade that became involved in a verbal argument which turned violent with another group.

Police allege two males from Baskerville's group assaulted a 17-year-old from the other group.

"At the same time, the offender withdrew a bladed weapon out of her bra and held it in her right hand," the police statement reads.

"The blade was facing down towards the floor in and under-handed grip.

"The applicant approached the altercation and stabs (the boy) once in the right hand side of his torso, near his ribs."

Police allege Baskerville swung the knife a second time but missed the boy.

"The applicant turned around and saw (another 17-year-old) engaged in a physical fight with (another person) - the applicant approached (the victim) from behind, raised the bladed weapon above her head and stabbed victim two twice in the back left hand side of his shoulder area," police documents allege.

"The applicant lunged a third time but missed."

According to documents filed on behalf of Baskerville by defence lawyer Nicholas Crawford, the woman is a mum of seven children aged between three and 19.

"The applicant instructs she wishes to contest the matters as she was acting in self-defence of (other people) after they were approached on several occasions by the group who commenced an assault on her children and threatened to stab them," the documents state.

The clash between the groups was captured on CCTV.

Baskerville, who had been behind bars for almost two months since the incident, was granted bail late last month in the Supreme Court.

She had been refused bail in the magistrates court at an earlier application where it was revealed she was on bail for other offences at the time of the alleged stabbing.

The bail conditions include that she reside with her parents in Sarina, that she report twice weekly to police, she have no contact with the alleged victims and she must abide by an 8pm to 5am curfew.

