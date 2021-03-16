Woman accused of interfering with corpse of Blake Riley

A 36-year-old Glenvale woman was charged with tampering with the corpse of Blake Riley.

Police have arrested and charged a woman with tampering with a corpse as part of their investigation into the death of Toowoomba man Blake Riley.

Mr Riley’s body was dumped at a lookout on private property in Preston on January 7.

Detectives from the Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch have determined his death to be non-suspicious and charged a 36-year-old woman with interfering with a corpse.

Police will allege Mr Riley’s body was moved from a private residence in Toowoomba to this location either late on January 5 or January 6.

A 36-year-old Glenvale woman was denied police bail and remains in custody to appear before the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Wednesday on one count of interfering with a corpse and 13 counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

The woman and Mr Riley were known to each other.

Police believe additional people were involved and are encouraging them to come forward. Anyone with information is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100040349.

