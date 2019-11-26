Menu
Louise Karen Jarrett is accused of stealing $66,000 from bank accounts belonging to three people.
Crime

Woman accused of $66,000 fraud will go to hearing

Aisling Brennan
by
26th Nov 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 2:38 PM
A LISMORE woman who claimed she was the victim of identity theft after she was accused of defrauding more than $66,000 will go to hearing next year.

Louise Karen Jarrett, 45, had previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Lismore Local Court had heard in September that Ms Jarrett had her identity stolen, which was then used in the banking fraud allegations.

Police will allege Ms Jarrett used electronic "two-factor authorisation" in two instances between October 7 and 20 last year to undertake two transactions.

Those transactions allegedly involved the withdrawal of $20,000 from another woman's account, then $46,637 from a couple.

The alleged victims' accounts were both with Summerland Credit Union.

Magistrate Karen Stafford listed the matter for a one-day hearing on March 20, 2020 in Byron Bay Local Court.

byron local court fraud allegations lismore local court louise karen jarrett northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

