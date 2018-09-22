Menu
Woman, 52, in hospital after hit by car in Lockyer Valley

Tara Miko
by
22nd Sep 2018 8:36 AM

A WOMAN on a morning walk has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car in the Lockyer Valley.

The woman, 52, suffered minor injuries when she was struck by a vehicle on William St in Gatton about 7.30am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics transported the woman to St Vincent's Private Hospital in Toowoomba in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident.

gatton lockyer valley pedestrian toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

