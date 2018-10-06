Woman, 28, in bloody Uber attack

Jess Hawkins, 28, was left bleeding after an allegedly violent attack by an Uber driver. Picture: Seven News

A 28-YEAR-OLD woman was left dripping blood after an alleged violent attack by an Uber driver on her way home after a night out drinking with friends.

Jess Hawkins, 28, of Perth was out celebrating a friend's birthday when she called an Uber to take her home.

The mother-of-three told Seven News she was intoxicated from the birthday drinks when she got into the Uber.

On the way home, an argument broke out between Ms Hawkins and the Uber driver.

The argument allegedly turned violent and Ms Hawkins claims she was struck in the face.

The mother-of-three was left bleeding after allegedly being struck.

Ms Hawkins, who admits she was drunk and arguing, said she did not remember the actual blow, just the blood spilling on her hands afterwards.

"It was so much blood; I was cupping my hand and it was filling up and I just didn't know what to do with it," she said.

Video footage shows Ms Hawkins in the back of a car with blood streaked across her face, leg and hands.

Ms Hawkins said she didn't feel any pain, but was in shock after the incident which happened in May.

Police have charged the driver - who no longer works for Uber - with assault and he will face a Perth court later this year.