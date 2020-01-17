Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Woman, 19, charged over child-abuse video

by Dixie Sulda
17th Jan 2020 11:31 AM

A teenager has been arrested and charged by SA authorities with possessing child abuse material following a tip-off from the United States.

Police arrested the woman on Wednesday after an investigation by the South Australia Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team into child-abuse material.

An investigation was launched in June 2019 after a tip-off from the United State's Centre for Missing and Exploited Children that a person was allegedly uploading a video on social media of a child being sexually abused.

Investigators seized electronic devices when they searched the teenager's home in the state's South-East.

An examination allegedly uncovered stored child-abuse material. The suspect was released on bail and will appear in at the Naracoorte Magistrate's Court in March.

She will be charged with possession of child-abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service. The maximum penalty for this offence is 15 years.

AFP Acting Commander for SA Gail McClure said it was rare for a woman to be charged with this type of offence, but it was a reminder there was no single profile of a child sex offender.

"They can be of any age or gender and be found in a range of occupations," Ms McClure said.

"This case highlights the importance of the AFP's strong partnerships, both locally and overseas, to prevent the spread of child abuse material. To anyone thinking of accessing or sharing child exploitation material, this is not a victimless crime.

"Each of those images represents a real child being abused and that is heartbreaking. The AFP and its partners are dedicated to working together to keep children safe and pursue offenders who exploit children."

More Stories

Show More
afp child abuse crime editors picks south australia

Just In

    Just In

      Nude woman stuns at airport

      Nude woman stuns at airport
      • 17th Jan 2020 12:29 PM

      Top Stories

        Why you’re paying more for vegetables at the supermarket

        premium_icon Why you’re paying more for vegetables at the supermarket

        News Drought and a lack of water is pushing up vegetable prices, but not all farmers are reaping the benefits.

        TOP 5: Big issues faced by Lockyer’s sitting council

        premium_icon TOP 5: Big issues faced by Lockyer’s sitting council

        Council News From the death of our mayor, to an uproar about a proposed Islamic centre, we look...

        GUIDE: Complete list of the Australia Day activities

        GUIDE: Complete list of the Australia Day activities

        Whats On Looking for something to do this Australia Day? Here’s a comprehensive list of...

        Abbie’s dream to ride again after horror horse accident

        premium_icon Abbie’s dream to ride again after horror horse accident

        News The little 10-year-old girl was paralysed after a riding accident