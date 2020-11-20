DAVID Crisafulli has marked his first visit to the Far North as LNP leader with a demand for an immediate review into marina fees.

Mr Crisafulli said the incumbent State Government's victory did not give it a free ride when it came to questions about the Far North's economy.

"We accept the electoral decision, we know we have to do better," Mr Crisafulli said from Cairns marina.

"To those who think that the Far North is doing well economically, that is not the case."

"There is a sea of misery behind me and some of the toughest conditions this place has ever seen."

David Crisafulli, State Opposition Leader at Cairns Marina

Mr Crisafulli was in Cairns as part of a state wide tour with members of his shadow cabinet.

He said the question of marina fees had dogged reef operators and called for a date for a review announced in October, and to extend the current fee waiver.

"I want to see that review happen immediately; I am confident that it will show these operators are being milked blind," Mr Crisafulli said.

"The waivers end in December and there is no certainty. The wolf is at the door and they are clinging on."

Operations manager for Entrata Travel Group in FNQ Toby Schnell said the question of fees loomed large for the company.

"Marina fees are one big part of the puzzle for us," Ms Schnell said.

"For us to be able to plan forward is very important to us. We do know when the reveiew is going to happen so we can forge a path forward.

"The drive market does not reach us in numbers that support the running of a normal business."

Mr Crisafulli said he wanted to create new products for tourism in the Far North.

Originally published as 'Wolf is at the door': LNP demand for reef operators