Wivenhoe pipeline moves to next stage with 160 customers

GO AHEAD: Almost every drop on the extra water promised for the region has been snapped up in expressions of interest from irrigators. Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative Chair Stephen Robertson and Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan have welcomed the strong response. Picture: Dominic Elsome

THE PROMISE of extra water for the region has been eagerly leapt on by irrigators.

The Wivenhoe pipeline proposes bring an extra 50,000 megalitres of water to the Lockyer and Somerset regions a year, and farmers are champing at the bit to bring the scheme to fruition.

With a likely demand across the whole region in excess of 47,000 megalitres per annum, Lockyer Valley & Somerset Water Collaborative chairman Stephen Robertson said the results of Round 1 Expressions of Interest exceeded expectations.

“This vital first step in preparing a detailed business case shows there is significant interest in the region to invest in the proposed scheme, with more than 160 prospective customers submitting expressions of interest,” Mr Robertson said.

“Jacobs Australia have also commenced mapping a potential pipeline network to service interested investors.

“This will inform the costing model and the results to date look very promising for a viable and sustainable water security project.”

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said the work done to date justified the faith and commitment of the Collaborative and Council in seeking funding for the business case but stressed there was still considerable work to be done.

“There are still two steps to go in refining the realistic level of demand for new water and the price the majority of users are willing to pay, which will determine the overall project cost.

“It is vital that potential investors in the scheme continue to consider their future needs and respond to the next EOI round which is likely to commence later this month,” Mayor Milligan said.

At their meeting last Friday, the collaborative endorsed Round 1 of the detailed business case and provided a recommendation to Lockyer Valley Regional Council to proceed with Round 2 of the full detailed business case.