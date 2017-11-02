News

Wivenhoe Dam plans moving through pipeline

WATER WOES: Lockyer Water Forum member Greg Banff chats with secretary Gordon Vanderest and chairman Paul Emmerson about the possibility of piping water from Wivenhoe Dam to Lake Clarendon.
Melanie Keyte
by

FURTHER details on the Wivenhoe Dam pipeline are set to be discussed across the Lockyer Valley in the coming weeks as people were invited to learn more about the project's progress.

The Lockyer Water Users Forum has announced the group will hold four information sessions to update farmers and irrigators on their developing plans and open the floor to feedback.

The forum's chairman Paul Emmerson said the evenings will, among other issues, address findings from the socio-economic study conducted over the past nine months.

"It is important irrigators hear first-hand what has been going on,” he said.

Mr Emmerson said no commitments have yet been made on behalf of the irrigation community, as current negotiations needed the green light from growers to proceed to the next stage.

"There are certain things on the table for discussion so we're asking these guys to say whether they're happy with the direction we're going,” he said.

"The next step is to put some detail on the skeleton [plans] and see how the negotiation ends up.”

The proposal is to pipe excess water from Wivenhoe Dam into the neighbouring Atkinsons, Lake Clarendon and Bill Gunn Dams, thus supplying farmers and irrigators across the Lockyer Valley with additional water to maintain and make agricultural production sustainable.

Mr Emmerson said discussions and workshops with Queensland government departments helped identify the process for gaining water entitlement and address the impacts which may affect the irrigation community.

SESSIONS

November 6, 7pm: Lowood Golf Club

November 8, 7pm: Glenore Grove Hall

November 15, 7pm: Mulgowie Hall

November 16, 7pm: Ma Ma Creek Community Hall

Topics:  agriculture atkinson dam bill gunn dam lake clarendon dam lockyer water users forum water wivenhoe dam wivenhoe pipeline

