Withcott superheroes dig deep for sick kids

SUPER KIDS: Withcott students went all out to raise money to help muscular dystrophy sufferers. Melanie Keyte
EVERYBODY was a superhero at Withcott State School last Friday when the students pooled their pocket money to help children with muscular dystrophy.

Batmen, Superwomen and even a superhero chicken went to school in costume on the last day of National Superhero Week, which fundraises for Muscular Dystrophy Australia and increases awareness of the illness of the debilitating disorder.

Student council co-ordinator Traci Cash said it was the first time the school had hosted the event and it raised $162.80, which she was quite proud of.

"I feel that supporting a charity gives the children a sense of community because it takes the attention away from themselves and their own lives,” she said.

"It's nice for them to be thinking about other people who might not be as lucky as they are.”

It was a message that made an impact on the students.

Ella Williams, 9, said she was happy to be raising awareness for children who struggled with the disorder and Beau Van Zandberge, 7, said he liked to know he was helping people.

Ms Cash said though some students didn't dress up, all had donated to the cause.

