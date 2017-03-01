Withcott litter patrol ready to clean up Range

PICK IT UP: The Withcott Litter Patrol invite you to lend a hand this Sunday for Clean Up Australia Day.

THIS Sunday is the 28th Clean Up Australia Day, with community groups banding together to clean up the region.

One group heavily involved in the day is the Withcott Litter Patrol who will be targeting part of the Toowoomba Range again this year.

Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor and WLP member Janice Holstein said it would be the fifteenth year the group had been involved.

"Clean Up Australia Day is a real chance for communities to make a huge difference, it also makes you feel good,” Cr Holstein said.

"We will start halfway up the range at the entrance of Redwood Park just below the saddle, targeting the down lane,” she said.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads and Toowoomba police will close one lane of traffic on the range for the group.

"Anyone can help, just turn up up at the Withcott Hotel carpark at 7.45am on Sunday,” she said.

"I'll have registration forms and they will be given equipment.

"All they need to bring is covered shoes, appropriate clothing, a hat and a drink bottle.”

Friends of Lake Apex's Jocelyn Wilson also invited people to join their group to clean up Lake Apex Park.

"We start at 8am and go to 10am. Register online or call me on 5462 1230,” Ms Wilson said.