Withcott child care centre takes new direction

Lachlan Mcivor
| 13th Apr 2017 12:00 PM
NEW DIRECTION: Director of NCC Early Learners Withcott Robyn Finch.
NEW DIRECTION: Director of NCC Early Learners Withcott Robyn Finch.

ON Monday, the Withcott childcare centre took on a new direction after officially transitioning into a Nambour Christian College (NCC) Early Learners centre.

It is one of five centres across Queensland, alongside Chinchilla, Kallangur, North Buderim and St George, to be acquired from Churches of Christ Care.

Director Robyn Finch said making sure the centre stayed opened for the good of the families in the area was a big motivator, especially as it had not always been smooth sailing over the past few months.

"We did everything we could to try to make sure we would be here for the families of the communities so that's the main thing,” Mrs Finch said.

"We are the only centre in this community, to keep it up and keep going was very important.”

Retaining consistency was important and the centre's 15 staff have been retained and will remain on.

"I think it's more now to make sure that the staff feel secure in their jobs because it was such a shock and we were not going to be here at all at one stage,” she said.

"So now we just have to make them feel secure and NCC will do that really well.”

Mrs Finch said existing parents were very relieved the centre doors would be remaining open.

"We do run a very different program to a lot of other centres... so to keep it running the way it is, is the most important thing we want to do,” she said.

"We are a bit quieter than normal at the moment so we're hoping that will pick up once everyone knows we're here still and it's all going.

"The parents, none of them wanted to put their names down anywhere else because they didn't want to go, that's been good, they've been supportive.”

Topics:  child care centre nambour christian college withcott

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

