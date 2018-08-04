Menu
Ruby Bushell laps up the winter sunshine with Louis the Spoodle at Coolum. Picture: Lachie Millard
Environment

Winter takes a hike as temperatures soar

by Jacob Miley
3rd Aug 2018 10:00 PM

PREPARE for a warm weekend as winter takes a three-day hiatus in some parts of southeast Queensland.

A north-westerly airflow is moving towards the region, bringing warmer temperatures, according to the weather bureau.

"The air has been coming down from the inland and ­further north for a little while, and that's allowed the heat to build up a bit," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said.

Brisbane is expected to reach a top of 26C today - up from the August average of 23.3C - while Sunday will be even warmer with a top of 27C.

Temperatures are expected to soar in Ipswich, with the ­inland town to reach 28C today and 29C on Sunday.

The warmer conditions are expected to stick around until Monday.

Ruby Bushell, 18, from Brisbane, is a self-proclaimed "summer person" and will soak up the sun this weekend.

"I love to get my tan on," Ms Bushell said.

