Shortest day to bring warm relief across Qld

Freida Doeland braves the cold morning to run with her Cattle Dog Bosko at Sunrise at Peregian Beach. Picture: Lachie Millard

SOMETIMES it's easy to feel like there's not enough hours in the day, but Thursday may well feel like it's over quicker than usual as Queensland experiences it's shortest day of the year.

The southern hemisphere is marking the annual winter solstice, the day with shortest amount of daylight and the longest night.

Thursday will be the earliest sunset of the year with the sun is due to start going down at 5.01pm and last light at 5.27pm.

Friday's first light will appear at 6.12am before the sunrise at 6.37am.

And while the cold mornings are expected to continue with Stanthorpe and Roma dropping to 1C overnight, Brisbane can look forward to a pleasant daytime top of 23C on Thursday, while the Gold Coast will get to 22C and the Sunshine Coast 21.

Around the rest of the state, Rockhampton and Townsville are forecast to reach 25C, Mackay 23 and Cairns 26.

Emerald, Mt Isa and Longreach are all heading for a top of 23C, while Birdsville has a predicted top of 21.

Sunrise over Brisbane from Mt Coot-tha. Picture: Tara Croser/File

The Bureau of Meterorology is forecasting fine and sunny days ahead for most of the state for the rest of the week.

The Bureau said minimum temperatures were "well below" the June average again in the central and south of the state, but conditions are expected to improve on Thursday night, with moisture around the coast bringing warmer temperatures with it.

The Sunshine Coast's Freida Doeland likes to make the most of her days, taking her cattle dog Bosko out for an early morning stroll at Peregian Beach.

"When it gets colder and darker it definitely makes it harder to get out of bed in the mornings but we still try to get out for beach walks in the morning," she said.