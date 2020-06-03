Winter arrives in the Valley with a freezing blast

WINTER has arrived in the Lockyer Valley with a bang and temperatures have plummeted.

The first week of the season has brought a big dip in temperatures below the June average, as cold air from southern states pushes into the region.

The change of season has sparked mixed reactions from Gatton siblings Kadence and Dayne.

While Kadence prefers autumn and is sad to say goodbye, Dayne’s favourite season is winter – after all, his birthday falls in this time.

A trough pulled cold air into the region on Tuesday night, and brought strong winds with it.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Markworth said maximum temperatures where unlikely to climb above 21 degrees for the rest of the week, and minimums would also be cold.

“We should see those minimum temperatures dip into the low single digits from Wednesday,” Mr Markworth said.

Gatton school kids Kadence and Dayne Nawratzki. Picture: Dominic Elsome

If you’re feeling colder than you expected, you’re not wrong – Mr Markworth said the temperatures were below average for Gatton.

Today is expected to be the coldest, at 5 degrees – two below the June average of 7.6.

The trough also brought strong winds yesterday, with Gatton recording gusts of up to 57km/h in the morning.

Thursday will see the return of some cloud, which will help raise overnight temperatures into the weekend – but not by much. Friday through Sunday will have lows of just 8 degrees.

The weekend will also bring a slight chance of rain, but Mr Markworth said the Valley would likely be safe from the effects of frosts which are expected further inland.

“Gatton should be fine for frost. It is lucky in the fact that it has more terrain around it and it’s close to the coast,” he said.