WINNER: They don’t just fix cars, they live and breathe them

WORKING with cars isn't just a day job for the mechanics at Lockyer Automotive, it's a lifestyle.

Whether its drag racing, circuits, four wheel driving, or restoring old classics, each mechanic has their own niche.

"We don't just go home after work and forget about it - cars are with us all day," owner Garry Green said.

"Not only are we working with cars within the business, but we love all forms of motorsport."

The Crowley Vale-based business took out the Gatton Star's best mechanical business accolade this week, securing 23 per cent of the votes.

The Lockyer Automotive team Jayden Manteufel, Kasey Bosel, Garry Green and Carl Livingstone. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

More than 500 people voted in the poll, and the business secured plenty of support from customers.

Lockyer Automotive was established in 2014, when Garry originally opened the workshop.

It specialises in mechanical repairs, fitting tyres and wheel balances, roadworthy checks and servicing.

The Lockyer Valley business is no stranger to winning awards, with one of its mechanics, Jayden Manteufel, winning the Lockyer Valley Apprentice of the Year title in 2018.

He said the team was proud to claim the victory and it was recognition of the community-based work the team of four produced daily.

"When people post reviews on Facebook it's nice to see them saying nice things about the business. But when it shows in polls and awards, it cements that in," he said.

"I think a lot of business these days, even though social media is a big thing, it's still word of mouth."

The mechanics include Garry, Jayden, Carl Livingstone and second-year apprentice Kasey Bosel.

The team also mentors a school-based apprentice.

Jayden said a key to being a successful business was working with your clients.

"We offer to drop people off at their home or work if that makes it easier for them," he said.

"We try and be as flexible as we can. It's what people want. They are busy with their lives."

Top five mechanical businesses

1. Lockyer Automotive

2. Van Ansem's Garage

3. Auto, Air, Electrical and Mechanical

4. Zabels Mechanical and Performance

5. Alan Bains Auto

These top rankings have been decided by you. We put the call out for the best mechanic on our Facebook page, and these are the results based on the most comments.