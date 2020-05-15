WINNER: Hairdresser’s passion cut from personal experience

HAIRDRESSING is more than cutting or colouring a client’s hair, it involves therapy, chats and laughs, Brae Cole says.

The 23-year-old hairdresser loves everything about her job, and it appears her clients love her flair for it – voting her the best hairdresser in the Lockyer and Somerset.

Brae, who works at Birds & Fellas Hair Salon in Laidley, took out the Gatton Star’s recent best-of poll, with 13 per cent of the votes.

She was up against some seasoned hairstylists.

“I was very surprised to be nominated,” she said.

“I had a few people messaging me saying they voted for me.”

Brae has been cutting, colouring, and styling hair for the past seven years, and originally began her apprenticeship in Gatton.

Two years ago, she made the move to Birds & Fellas Hair Salon under the salon’s owner Beki Banks.

Birds & Fellas Hair Salon hairdresser Brae Cole. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

Brae describes herself as an “all-rounder” but loves foiling blonde hair, balayage colouring and upstyling – especially for weddings.

“I love weddings. I love doing wedding hair and being able to see the photos afterwards,” she said.

“It’s really rewarding.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, hairdressing has become more challenging, with restrictions in place, but Brae believes it has provided clients a chance for human contact outside their households.

“Because people can’t go anywhere, they come into the salon and they feel fresh again,” she said.

READ MORE: REVEALED: The best hairdresser in our region

“It’s lifting their spirits. I’m very grateful I’ve still had a job.”

And for anyone thinking of cutting their long locks short, Brae understands what it’s like.

During her apprenticeship, she hair modelled a stylish bowl-cut, which didn’t last too long.

“I realised going from really long hair to really short hair how tricky it was for myself,” she said.

“When clients want to do the same thing, I make sure they’re OK with it.

“That was a big step in my hairdressing career to actually do it myself.”

Top five hairdressers

1. Brae Cole – Birds & Fellas Hair Salon

2. Meg Hepworth – Wild Halo Hair Salon

3. Beki Banks – Birds & Fellas Hair Salon

4. Cassandra Morris – Hair Essence

5. Danielle Theaker – Hair Kandy

These top rankings have been decided by readers. We put out the call for the best hairdresser on our Facebook page, and these are the results based on the most votes.