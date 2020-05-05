Winery sees glass as half full during coronavirus pandemic

CHEERS: Savina Lane Wines owners Brad and Cheryl Hutchings are keeping a positive attitude during the coronavirus pandemic.

HOPE and optimism are all a Granite Belt couple needs to keep the doors to their winery open during this difficult time.

Savina Lane Wines owner Cheryl Hutchings said they were qualities her and husband Brad had relied on since opening their cellar doors five years ago.

"We live on hope," Mrs Hutchings said.

"If you are any type of farmer you have to be a hopeful person with natural optimism."

She said although this period hadn't been as difficult for the pair as it had for others, they were still feeling the effects quite severely.

"All of our sales have been going to our wine club members.

"Because we are only a small winery we don't make a huge amount of wine, so it hasn't been too difficult for us," she said.

While sales still continue, she said the timing of the virus was the most disappointing aspect.

"The winter months are the busiest time of the year for us - it's a time when we make a lot of sales," she said.

"We think our figures will be down quite a lot this year."

After already battling through drought, bushfires and hailstorms, Mrs Hutchings is hopeful moving forward to the next vintage despite coronavirus.

"The support has really kept us positive," she said.

"Not a day goes by where we don't get a message from one of our wine club members opening a bottle of our wine to have with their dinner in isolation.

"You always have to have that glass-half-full optimism."

Like many, the couple hopes once restrictions allow people to travel a longer distance, the Granite Belt will be in high demand.

"We are expecting lots and lots of visitors," Mrs Hutchings said.

"People won't be able to go overseas so if they want short weekend adventures then there is no better place to come than the Granite Belt.

"I am very hopeful that it is going to be one of the most visited places after all of this."