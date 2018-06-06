Win slips away from Gatton Black Pigs

CONTACT: Gatton's Trent Davison and Billy Moses take down a Condamine player on Saturday.

CONTACT: Gatton's Trent Davison and Billy Moses take down a Condamine player on Saturday. Ann Bichel

RUGBY UNION: It was a familiar story for the Gatton Black Pigs on Saturday - after having their more fancied opponents on the ropes, they let the victory escape their grasp in the closing stages.

Gatton led Condamine up until the last minute but the Cods could have won it if they converted a try after the final whistle.

Instead, both sides shared the spoils of a 24-all draw and the Black Pigs were left ruing what could have been, just as they did a week earlier after slipping up against USQ.

It was a lightning start for the home side thanks to slick tries from Ben Seeney and Trent Davison.

Even after the visitors responded with a five-pointer of their own, Joel Buningh crashed over to restore Gatton's 14-point lead at the break.

But Condamine turned it on in the second term and slowly clawed their way back into the contest, reducing the deficit to five to set up a tense finale.

Down to 13 men due to two yellow cards, Gatton couldn't hold on at the death.

Gatton coach James McColl said a lack of discipline late on was costing his team.

"We're coming out of the blocks just 10/10 but we just can't finish it off in the second half,” McColl said.

"The boys are getting tired and they start playing as individuals, instead of sticking to the structure.

"They give away a few penalties and invite the opposite team down into our 22 and let them stay there.”