Menu
Login
CONTACT: Gatton's Trent Davison and Billy Moses take down a Condamine player on Saturday.
CONTACT: Gatton's Trent Davison and Billy Moses take down a Condamine player on Saturday. Ann Bichel
News

Win slips away from Gatton Black Pigs

Lachlan Mcivor
by
5th Jun 2018 1:28 PM

RUGBY UNION: It was a familiar story for the Gatton Black Pigs on Saturday - after having their more fancied opponents on the ropes, they let the victory escape their grasp in the closing stages.

Gatton led Condamine up until the last minute but the Cods could have won it if they converted a try after the final whistle.

Instead, both sides shared the spoils of a 24-all draw and the Black Pigs were left ruing what could have been, just as they did a week earlier after slipping up against USQ.

It was a lightning start for the home side thanks to slick tries from Ben Seeney and Trent Davison.

Even after the visitors responded with a five-pointer of their own, Joel Buningh crashed over to restore Gatton's 14-point lead at the break.

But Condamine turned it on in the second term and slowly clawed their way back into the contest, reducing the deficit to five to set up a tense finale.

Down to 13 men due to two yellow cards, Gatton couldn't hold on at the death.

Gatton coach James McColl said a lack of discipline late on was costing his team.

"We're coming out of the blocks just 10/10 but we just can't finish it off in the second half,” McColl said.

"The boys are getting tired and they start playing as individuals, instead of sticking to the structure.

"They give away a few penalties and invite the opposite team down into our 22 and let them stay there.”

condamine cods downs rugby gatton black pigs risdon cup rugby union
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Porters hope to serve Christmas lunch for first time ever

    Porters hope to serve Christmas lunch for first time ever

    News The development might be completed in December.

    Huge crowd on track at 2018 Gatton Cup

    Huge crowd on track at 2018 Gatton Cup

    News It was a perfect day for the 2018 Gatton Cup.

    Grazier warns of dry times

    Grazier warns of dry times

    News Its going to get worse

    Local Partners