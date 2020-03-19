Wills’ devastation: ‘Day I dreaded most’

Prince William has launched an appeal to help those suffering coronavirus. Picture: kensingtonroyal/Instagram Screen Shot 2020-03-19 at 85208 am.png

Prince William has addressed the coronavirus epidemic with a heartfelt video as he launches an appeal to help those suffering.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Cambridge, 37, said the "day he dreaded most" had arrived, as he spoke on behalf of the National Emergencies Trust, reports The Sun.

The appeal, which is in partnership with the British Red Cross, aims to raise funds to help local charities supporting those suffering hardship as a result of the outbreak.

Prince William has urged people to support their coronavirus appeal.

Prince William spoke from the heart in a video message, saying: "I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed.

"Sadly, with the outbreak of COVID-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped.

"But now, more than ever, I am grateful that The National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"And it will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channelled in the best possible way."

The Duke spoke of the importance of communities pulling together, and praised people in the UK for having a "unique ability" to unite.

"Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together," he said.

"The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.

"The public's desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way - which is why the establishment of National Emergencies Trust was so important."

It has been announced schools across the whole of the UK will be closed after Friday as Britain desperately tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak at the "right time".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to rule out locking down the whole of London - or even restricting people's movement.

This follows the coronavirus UK death toll soaring to 104 with 33 more deaths in single day as the killer virus takes hold.

In Australia, coronavirus cases are approaching 600 after Victoria reported another 28 positive tests overnight.

The total number of confirmed cases, based on a tally of numbers provided by health authorities in each state and territory, now stands at 596. At least 43 have fully recovered.

There are 267 in New South Wales, 149 in Victoria, 94 in Queensland, 37 in South Australia, 35 in Western Australia, 10 in Tasmania, three in the Australian Capital Territory and one in the Northern Territory.

Six people have died - one in Western Australia and five in New South Wales.

Meanwhile, it was announced yesterday that the Queen was taking a step back from royal duties amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Queen Elizabeth has had to change her schedule.

Earlier this week, The Sun revealed that Princess Charlotte and Prince George will be homeschooled over coronavirus fears.

Thomas's in Battersea are encouraging all parents including Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, to remove children from classes by Friday.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is reproduced with permission