'I have friends who told me that in Australia you can earn a lot of money.' Spanish tourist, Jesus Echevarria.
Jesus is praying for a job - here's how you can help him

Matt Collins
3rd Jan 2020 11:49 AM | Updated: 3:33 PM
SPANISH tourist, Jesus Echevarria is loving his time in Noosa, but he is just missing one thing.

A job he where he can utilise his skills as a maintenance technician.

"In Spain I worked in a big factory and I have two years of experience in industrial maintenance," he said.

"I have technical knowledge of electrical, mechanical, hydraulic and pneumatic fields.

"Also I have knowledge in plumbing and gardening and I worked in a treatment plant for one year."

Late last year, Jesus set his sights on the east coast of Australia to improve his English and grow as a person.

"The weather is good and I have friends who told me that in Australia you can earn a lot of money," he said.

The Great Southern land is the first country Jesus has travelled to but, to date, he doesn't feel too home sick.

"The beaches here are very similar to back home," he said.

While he can't claim to be a surfer just yet, Jesus was looking forward to getting on a board.

"I want to learn to surf while I am here," he said.

Jesus has his own transport and a current valid drivers licence.

If you think you have a job for Jesus give him a call on 0422 715 985.

